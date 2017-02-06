Prosecutor: Zachary Toothman ruled competent to stand trial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old Chesapeake man accused of killing his father and brother has been found competent to stand trial, according to a special prosecutor assigned to the case.

Toothman has undergone a mental evaluation since his last court appearance.

Prosecutor Paul Ebert of Prince William County told 10 On Your Side Monday that it has been ruled that Toothman is competent to stand trial in this case.

Ebert was appointed after Nancy Parr with the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recused herself from the case. Parr recused herself because Toothman’s father, Michael Toothman, had been assigned to her office.

Zachary Toothman was charged in August of 2016 with the first-degree murder of his father and brother, Matthew Toothman.

Police were called to the family’s home on Helen Avenue in early August for reports of an injured person. Responding officers found that three people had been shot.

Toothman’s father and brother were pronounced dead at the scene. His mother survived the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

Toothman was still at the house when officers arrived, and was taken in to custody without incident. He is facing 11 total counts in connection with the triple shooting.

10 On Your Side has learned that attorneys for both sides will be meeting Tuesday to decide on a trial date.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates in this case.