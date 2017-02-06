OBX group files lawsuit over new Rodanthe Bridge

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Members of a group in the Outer Banks have filed a lawsuit over the new Rodanthe Bridge, claiming that transportation officials did not fully review the environmental impacts of the bridge.

Save Our Sound OBX is claiming that the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration’s approval of the bridge violated the National Environmental Policy Act by using outdated information.

The group alleges that officials “had no intention of taking an authentic look” at the impacts of the project — or any possible alternatives.

The 27-page lawsuit, which was filed on Feb. 2, goes on to accuse state and federal officials of unlawfully making their selection of the jug-handle bridge in a backroom deal with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

“The NCDOT decision to settle the SELC lawsuit against the proposed new Bonner Bridge by agreeing to the Pamlico Sound ‘Jughandle’ bridge instead of other alternatives did not absolve state and federal agencies from conducting necessary environmental impact studies,” a news release from Save Our Sound OBX reads.