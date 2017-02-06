Norfolk St. gets 7th straight win, beats Savannah St. 92-87

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Zaynah Robinson had 25 points and Jonathan Wade added 23 as Norfolk State held off Savannah State 92-87 on Monday night.

Zach Sellers drove for a layup to close to 88-83 with 16 seconds left, but Norfolk State made four free throws in the final seconds to hold on.

Norfolk State shot 52 percent (32 of 62) from the floor while holding the Tigers to 23-of-83 (27.7 percent) shooting. Savannah State made 10 more free throws than the Spartans.

Robinson hit two straight jumpers to spark a 17-0 run as Norfolk State charged ahead 75-60 with 9:15 remaining in the game. The Tigers rallied to close to 80-77 with 3:36 left when Sellers drilled a 3-pointer. Wade responded with a 3-point play for an 83-77 lead.

Kyle Williams added 20 points for Norfolk State (11-13, 8-2 MEAC) which has won seven straight.

Troyce Manassas led Savanna State (10-14, 7-4) with 27 points.