Neighbors remember Norfolk man burned inside his home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Neighbors are remembering a Norfolk man who died after he was burned inside his home.

Officials say they were called to the 2300 block of Arkansas Avenue around 8:00 a.m. on February 4. Emergency crews were responded to a burn patient, who was suffering burns on his upper body and severe respiratory distress.

Officials say bystanders had extinguished the patients clothing and couch before they arrived. Relatives identified the man as William Davis and say he died after being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors say Davis had lived at the home for years.

“He helped me out around the neighborhood. He had a chainsaw and would help me out,” says Jarl Lewis, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 17 years.

Lewis and neighbor Christopher Nash say Davis was a good person.

“He was mostly in the house. I could see him through the door sometimes. He would sit there and watch t.v.,” Nash says.

Nash says one of his children alerted him to the ambulances and fire trucks out front of the home on Saturday.

“Never know. You know what I mean. Anything could happen at any given time, any given time,” Nash says.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and say Davis’s home was not damaged.