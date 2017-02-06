Need a summer job? Virginia State Parks are hiring

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia State Parks is looking to hire people for several seasonal positions.

Lifeguards, snack bar workers, contact rangers and housekeepers are needed in all 37 state parks.

“Seasonal employees are the backbone of our operations and allow us to provide a wealth of outdoor recreational and programming experiences for our guests,” said State Parks Director Craig Seaver. “A state park seasonal position is a great way to enhance job experience in a variety of unique outdoor related locations and facilties.”

Virginia State Parks will host more than five million visitors between Memorial Day and Labor Day and will fill about 1,000 seasonal positions to support them.

Most seasonal park employees spend a lot of time outdoors. They also receive customer service and job-specific training.

Find a list of available positions here.