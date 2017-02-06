NC Sports Association: NCAA could remove events through 2022, citing HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Sports Association penned a letter to the General Assembly saying the state is in danger of losing all NCAA Championship events through 2022 if House Bill 2 is not repealed.

The letter says North Carolina cities, colleges and universities have submitted 133 bids for championship events through 2022.

The Sports Association said those 133 bids have a potential economic impact of $250 million. The Sports Association said $250 million is a conservative figure.

Sources at the NCAA told the NCSA all North Carolina bids will be pulled due to HB2. That process could begin within seven to 10 days, the Sports Association said in its letter.

“This letter is not intended to be political in any way, but rather objective and fact-based,” the Sports Association’s letter states.

The NCAA has already moved eight championships from North Carolina citing House Bill 2.

The ACC has also moved its championships from North Carolina, including the 2016 football championship.

In response to the Sports Association’s letter, North Carolina Democratic Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds released the following statement:

There is a bipartisan majority in the General Assembly ready to cleanly repeal HB2 if President Pro Tem Berger and Speaker Moore let a vote come to the floor.”

Sen. Phil Berger’s office also released a statement to WAVY sister station WNCN:

HB2 would have been long gone if Gov. Cooper had not directed all Senate Democrats to block its repeal, and he is going to have to work toward a compromise that keeps women from being forced to share bathrooms and shower facilities with men to move past this distraction.”