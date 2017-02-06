Marrow propels Hampton past SC State; Pirates win fourth straight

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow from Newport News (Heritage High School) scored 21 points, Lawrence Cooks added 12 while dishing out seven assists and Hampton never trailed in a 93-64 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Akim Mitchell finished with 11 points and Kalin Fisher had 10 for Hampton (10-13, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which shot 55 percent from the field to pick up its fourth-straight win. Marrow, the MEAC rookie of the week, has scored at least 20 points in eight games, including the last four in a row.

Hampton scored 17 of the game’s first 21 points and took a 48-27 advantage into the break. In the second half, Marrow’s layup with 2:45 left gave the Pirates their largest lead of the game, 91-61, and they coasted to the buzzer.

SC State got 18 points from Edward Stephens, who went over 1,000 career points. Eric Eaves added 11 points for the Bulldogs.