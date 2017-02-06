Man stabbed multiple times in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating after a man was stabbed several times inside a home in the Woodland neighborhood late Sunday night.

According to a news release from police, officers were called to the 100 block of Coral Ct. around 11:41 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple wounds. EMT’s provided emergency treatment before the man was flown by Nightingale to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects, who know the victim, were found inside the home. Police have not released their names or if they have been charged.

