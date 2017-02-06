Man sentenced to over 17 years for production of child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Monday for production of child pornography.

43-year-old Robert Lee Petty pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2016.

Court documents say Petty forced a child to produce child pornography for him to view for about five years, beginning when the child was 11-years-old. Several of the videos showed Petty in the room when the production was taking place, according to prosecutors.

Petty was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release when he gets out of prison.