In the Kitchen: Cajun Salmon and Boogaloo Shrimp

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not too bland, not too bold. Chef David Jones finds the perfect flavor balance for his southern inspired seafood dish.
He made cajun-spiced salmon and gulf shrimp boogaloo with southern spoonbread and lemon butter sauce.
The Arbors at Port Warwick
A Division of Virginia Health Services
For more information and to reserve your spot for their Italian Feast coming up on Sunday, February 26th – call (757) 595-7767
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Arbors at Port Warwick.