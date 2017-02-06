Hiring event being held for Hampton Roads Lidl grocery store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Lidl USA is holding a hiring event for its new Hampton Roads locations over the next two days.

Lidl is a European supermarket chain, which is expanding in the US. The company is hiring for leadership positions and says starting annual salaries for store management positions are up to $60,000.

Starting wages for store supervisors is up to $17.50 per hour.

Lidl is expected to open its first US stores no later than 2018.

The hiring event is being held February 7-8 at the Sheraton Waterside Hotel on Waterside Drive in Norfolk, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

Walk-ins are welcome at the event, but the company says candidates are encouraged to apply online.

The company held another hiring event at the Hampton Roads Convention Center last month.