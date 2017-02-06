Grand jury indicts Navy sailor accused in fatal shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury on Monday is indicted a Navy sailor accused of manslaughter in a deadly shooting.

Alec Wagner, 22, of Chesapeake, is charged with killing 18-year-old Aleigha Hawkingberry on Mondrian Looper, off Holland Road.

Hawkingberry had just graduated from Landtown High School and was attending Tidewater Community College in the hopes of becoming a judge.

Wagner was assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman in 2014.

He is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm for the October 2016 incident.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to this case.