Final El Faro investigative hearings to focus on black box

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The final round of U.S. Coast Guard investigative hearings looking into the sinking of the cargo ship El Faro is set to begin with testimony that will include a review of data and recordings captured by the ship’s “black box.”

The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation starts two weeks of testimony on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 790-foot El Faro sank on Oct. 1, 2015 after losing propulsion and getting caught in a hurricane while traveling from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico. All 33 aboard died.

In December, the National Transportation Safety Board released transcripts of audio from the vessel’s voyage data recorder.

The recorder captured the crew’s final moments before the ship sank, including comments that expressed concern over the captain’s decision to continue sailing toward a strengthening Hurricane Joaquin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.