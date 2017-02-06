Felon sentenced to 13 years for Easter morning homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man convicted of killing a woman at a party in Virginia Beach in 2015 was formally sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday.

Michael Hines, 24, entered a guilty plea on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter during a trial last August.

Evidence showed Hines was with his friends at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront the night of April 4, 2015. They met a group of girls while they were out and invited them to a house party on Gallery Avenue. The victim, 20-year-old Crystal Stevenson, was among them. During the party, Hines and Stevenson got into an argument in the street and Stevenson punched Hines. Hines took out a gun, shot Stevenson, then fled.

Investigators released 7-Eleven surveillance video showing Hines at the Oceanfront earlier that evening. His father saw the video and made him turn himself in.

Hines has prior convictions in Chesapeake and the new charges violated his probation. He received an additional seven-year sentence for that violation.