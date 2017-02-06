Felon sentenced to 13 years for Easter morning homicide

By Published: Updated:
Michael Frederick Hines (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)
Michael Frederick Hines (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man convicted of killing a woman at a party in Virginia Beach in 2015 was formally sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday.

Michael Hines, 24, entered a guilty plea on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter during a trial last August.

Evidence showed Hines was with his friends at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront the night of April 4, 2015. They met a group of girls while they were out and invited them to a house party on Gallery Avenue. The victim, 20-year-old Crystal Stevenson, was among them. During the party, Hines and Stevenson got into an argument in the street and Stevenson punched Hines. Hines took out a gun, shot Stevenson, then fled.

Investigators released 7-Eleven surveillance video showing Hines at the Oceanfront earlier that evening. His father saw the video and made him turn himself in.

Person of interest in a homicide in the 1600 block of Gallery Avenue. on April 5, 2015.
Person of interest in a homicide in the 1600 block of Gallery Avenue. on April 5, 2015.

Hines has prior convictions in Chesapeake and the new charges violated his probation. He received an additional seven-year sentence for that violation.