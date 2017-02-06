Family remembers man killed in fire caused by smoking

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is learning more about the victim of a deadly fire Saturday morning in Norfolk. The man died at the hospital after being burned in the flames.

WAVY News spoke with loved ones as they began cleaning up the damage and trying to recover from their loss.

Friends and family described William Davis as funny and kind. The former sign-maker lived in his home on Arkansas Avenue since the 80s. His home — full of decorations and drawings from his grandchildren — shows the life of a man who lived and loved.

“He would give you the shirt off of his back if he had it,” said Ian Frye. “And he wouldn’t even ask for it back.”

Ian Frye and his sister Heather say Davis was the only father they ever knew. He had been in a relationship with their mother for more than 20 years.

“Even though he wasn’t our biological father, he treated us like we were his children,” said Heather Frye.

On Saturday, Davis passed away. Heather and Ian say he was lighting a cigarette — flames erupting when he flicked on the lighter. Davis has smoked as long as they’ve known him, even the four years he’s been on an oxygen tank.

“Unfortunately, my dad didn’t want to quit smoking,” Heather said.

She and her brother said they told Davis the risks.

After Davis came home from a trip to the hospital on Friday night, they are wondering if his oxygen tank was not properly connected.

Ian said, “I’m not sure if something wasn’t done right and that’s what I’m thinking about.”

Fire crews responded to the home on Arkansas Avenue around 8:00 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Davis with severe burns and in respiratory distress, but the flames had already been put out.

“My mother grabbed the fire extinguisher and literally had to put her husband out and watched all of that and endured all of that,” said Heather.

They were able to see him at the hospital before he passed away and had a final message to share:

“You can go. We’ll take care of mom and we’re good,” Heather told him.

Heather and Ian say their first priority is to clean up the house. They’ve completely gutted the room where Davis was burned. They want it to look different before their mother goes back home.