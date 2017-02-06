Man found guilty of DUI manslaughter, more charges in deadly 2015 crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found guilty on several charges Monday in connection to a 2015 car crash that killed one person and injured several others.

A judge found Dennis Brito, 33, guilty of DUI manslaughter, DUI maiming, DUI and failure to yield. The judge dismissed a refusal to test charge against Brito.

Authorities said Brito and another man, Charles Hazer, were driving cars that collided at the intersection of Newtown Road and Greenwich Road in April 2015.

The crash killed 33-year-old Heidi Friedman, who was a passenger in Brito’s car. Four others were injured in the crash.

Hazer was ruled to have been at fault for the crash. Prosecutors say he was going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit Brito’s car.

Hazer pleaded guilty in court in October 2016.

A toxicologist from the state said in court that at the time of the crash, Brito had a blood alcohol content somewhere in the range of .14 to .16, which is equivalent to drinking seven or eight beers in an hour.

Brito is set to be sentenced on June 6.