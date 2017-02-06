Dead whale spotted near the CBBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dead whale was spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Monday afternoon.

Matt Klepeisz, spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium, says the aquarium’s Stranding Response Team is working out logistics on how to get the whale moved to a location where they can begin investigating its death.

This is the second time a dead whale has been discovered in the Hampton Roads area in two weeks. Just last week, a dead juvenile whale was found near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.