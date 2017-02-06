Crews battle overnight fire at house under construction in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight fire destroyed a house that was under construction in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake.

According to a news release from the Chesapeake Fire Dept., the fire started around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Chaffins Ct. of Edinburgh Parkway.

When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy fire coming from the house. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

One home adjacent to fire also sustained some minor damage, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.