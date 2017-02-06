Beach police seek man who robbed Rite Aid pharmacy of narcotics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Rite Aid in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

At 8:20 a.m., officers were called to the pharmacy, located at 840 S. Military Highway for a report of a robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the store, approached the pharmacy counter, implied he had a gun and demanded narcotics. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Investigators described the suspect as a white male, in his 20s or 30s, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue nylon ski jacket with a scarf over his face and a dark gray hat.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.