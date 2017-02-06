Attorney of security guard expected to address fatal Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for a security guard who fatally shot a 60-year-old man in a Chesapeake community is expected to launch a strong defense on Monday.

Jiansheng Chen was shot during an altercation with the guard outside of a clubhouse in the River Walk Community. Attorney Andrew Sacks told 10 On Your Side last week that the guard acted in self defense when he shot Chen.

Sacks called the shooting a tragedy, but stated that evidence will show his client shot Chen as a last resort. The defense attorney is expected to address members of the media Monday morning.

A vigil for Chen was held Sunday evening in the River Walk community. Greg Sandler, an attorney for the Chen family, claims Chen was playing the popular smartphone game Pokemon Go prior to the confrontation.

“He was engaged in playing this game, because the River Walk Community Center is gym in the program,” Sandler says. “He engages in this game to keep up with his grandchildren.”

Family members say Chen did not speak any English.

10 On Your Side learned that the River Walk community hired a private security company to provide protection for the neighborhood. In a statement issued Jan. 30, the community said they have a contract for “unarmed roving patrol services.”

Chesapeake police have not identified the security guard involved in this incident. No charges have been filed.

