Arguments set for Tuesday over Trump travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — A federal appellate court has scheduled telephone oral arguments for Tuesday afternoon in a lawsuit over President Trump’s travel and refugee ban.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear from lawyers from the federal government and states suing Trump.

Washington state and Minnesota sued Trump last week, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination. The Justice Department says the issue is a matter of national security and Trump’s executive order affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries was well within his authority.

The appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide.

Here’s how the court battle could unfold:

— The appeals court will hear arguments in the case Tuesday in an hour-long telephone conference. It’s unclear when a ruling will come.

— Whichever side loses could ask the Supreme Court to take the case on an emergency basis. But with the court at only eight members because of the death a year ago of Justice Antonin Scalia, it may be hard to find five votes to undo any result from the liberal-leaning 9th Circuit.

— If Judge Neil Gorsuch is confirmed to the high court by spring, as Senate Republicans hope, the court would be returned to full strength, increasing the chances Trump might prevail.

— How and when the case might reach the Supreme Court is unclear. With the travel ban set to expire in 90 days, it could run its course before the court can take up the issue. Another possibility is that the White House could extend the ban’s duration.

