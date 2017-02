HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Hampton are working an apartment fire on Marcella Road, off Coliseum Drive.

Emergency dispatchers say the fire was called in around 5:40 a.m., in one apartment unit. No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what may have started the fire or if anyone will be displaced.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this fire. Stay tuned for updates.