Suffolk streets still closed following train derailment

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are advising the public that the 300 block of Wellons Street and Saratoga Street at Hall Avenue will remain closed Monday.

Clean up efforts are ongoing following Saturday’s train derailment. All other roadways affected by the accident are now open.

Suffolk Public Works Traffic Engineering has shut off the traffic signal at East Washington Street and Pinner Street, and this stop is being controlled by signage.

Norfolk Southern officials are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Dispatchers were alerted at 6:52 a.m. Saturday morning about the incident involving a Norfolk Southern train.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern Corp. says the train was traveling through Suffolk when 44 coal cars derailed. Crews are currently removing the damaged coal cars and spills from the tracks.

The Golden Peanuts warehouse building was damaged by coal spilled from the train, according to Suffolk Police Department. In addition, a home in the 300 block of Wellons Street sustained two broken windows from coal debris, and a car back window was broken from being stuck by coal in the same area.

No injuries were reported.