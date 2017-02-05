Person trapped in car after accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police and fire-rescue crews are working to free someone from a trapped car after a crash in the 4500 block of Indian River Road Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 11:00 a.m. Police tell 10 On Your Side someone drove into a power pole causing an area wide power outage. The driver suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Dominion Power crews are on scene working to restore power to almost 400 customers.

Indian River Road is closed north and southbound and not expected to open back up until late this evening.

