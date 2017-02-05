ONLY ON 10: Virginia Beach dentist gearing up for federal case against city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Tuesday, a Virginia Beach dentist is taking the city to federal court claiming his constitutional rights have been violated.

Dr. Allan Bergano’s attorney calls it a classic ‘David’ fighting City Hall the ‘Goliath.’ We have followed this story since 2015, and are investigating the charges and the counter-charges.

Back on June 1, 2016, standing in front of his dental office on Witchduck Road Allan Bergano said, “If the city can do this to me, it can do it to anybody.” Back on November 6, 2015 he said, “The city stole my dream. This is my American dream. It was right here, and it went down the drain.” The story has been long brewing and it plays out in Federal Court on Tuesday.

It began when Virginia Beach told Dr. Bergano he had to move to make way for the widening of Witchduck Road. They even gave him one year to find a new place, then one month before that year was up, the city sent him another letter saying the city changed its mind and he did not have to move. However, since the City was keeping the building the city relocated the Department of Human Services to the office complex where sometimes inmates show up in handcuffs. Bergano’s concerned over lack of parking spaces, and he says this is not conducive to a dental business, “The city created a hostile environment. My staff was not safe, I did not feel safe because there were armed guards 24 hours, and we are wondering what they are doing around here.”

People visiting Human Services would often walk into the dental office asking directions since all the other doors were locked. We reminded Virginia Beach’s Deputy City Attorney Chris Boynton that Bergano’s claiming the city changed the environment around his dental practice that forced him to move, “That is his perspective, and that is what the case is about, and we disagree with that,” Boynton said.

Bergano thinks his constitutional rights to due process and equal protection under the law have been violated, “I too am a small business owner, and I am also a dentist, and I often wonder why am I being treated differently. Maybe it is because I am Filipino, and that I am not the typical American.” We asked Boynton about that charge that it is because he is Filipino. Boynton defiantly answered, “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. They have not even said that in the pleadings.” We told Boynton they said that to us, “well that is unfortunate. It is absolutely not true, and we take offense to that.”

Dr. Bergano started moving to a new dental office site, after he signed a lease July 28, 2015. He claims he borrowed over $400,000 dollars to build out the office, and has received no reimbursements for moving expenses. Even though three other dentists impacted by another road widening project called the Princess Anne Road Kempsville Road Intersection Improvement Project received over $283,867, another got $298,518, and an African American dentist got over $520,688.

Bergano’s attorney is Brian Kunze, “Sometimes they got over a half million dollars. They have paid other dentists more and that’s what Dr. Bergano was seeking. He just wants to be treated the same as his colleagues.”

Maybe not the same amount, but our investigation found Bergano was offered relocation fees after he hired an attorney. That was confirmed by Boynton, “Before he ever filed suit back in the very beginning of this, he was offered $100,000 dollars, and he didn’t even respond to the offer, and then we increased it to $115,000, and ultimately they wanted $500,000, so we were never close.”

The City cites an August 2015 letter telling Bergano he “will not be required to relocate” and he can stay in his dental office. The city will also state a U.S. Department of Transportation regulation on how to follow the Federal Uniform Relocation Act. It states, “A Person is not displaced who “after receiving a notice of relocation eligibility…is notified in writing that he or she will not be displaced for a project.”

That would mean Bergano is not entitled to any relocation benefits. The city did write that letter telling him he didn’t have to move before he moved. Boynton said, “It is unfortunate the city changed its mind. We never like to be there, but we are trying to treat everybody fairly. We were trying to following the rules, and unfortunately we are going to have to have a court decide that.”

Bergano’s legal team thinking not to be outdone, will throw down the actual Federal Act that states, “A Displaced person is…any person who moves from real property…as a direct result of a written notice of intent to acquire…such real property.” It is true the city gave Bergano written notice he had to leave. Bergano’s attorney Kunze says, “It is not the city’s decision on whether Mr. Bergano has to stay. It is his, and the law is clear on that. It is his decision whether that site is suitable for his office or not.”

This lawsuit will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. We found so far $175,000 in legal fees involving outside council brought in to argue the case. Boynton attributes outside help to unfortunate timing.

“We had our lead court litigator leave in the middle of the case. The other three of us who are potentially capable of trying it are all witnesses, and so we had to send it out.”

Dr. Bergano’s legal team thinks the total cost to taxpayers will well exceed $500,000, and here’s the irony of that. We asked Dr. and Ms. Bergono had the city given them $175,000 in the very beginning without any lawyers involved would they have taken it? Dr. Bergano immediately said, “yes.” Ms. Bergano at the same time said, “we would have considered it, but we were not given that opportunity.”

Today Dr. and Ms. Bergano are seeking $475,000, which is the amount they say it actually cost them to relocate to the new office. Remember the original amount they likely would have taken $175,000.

The case is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Federal Court.