Norfolk State wins sixth straight with thrilling finish at South Carolina St.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zaynah Robinson scored 23 points, Dan Robinson made a go-ahead tip-in, and Norfolk State rallied late to beat South Carolina State 65-62 on Saturday to win its sixth straight.

Trailing 37-30 halftime, the Spartans took a brief 42-41 lead on Robinson’s jumper with 14:34 to play. Later, Robinson made his second 3-point play of the half, Dan Robinson had a jumper, and his tip with 21 seconds to go put Norfolk State up 63-62.

Jonathan Wade sealed it with two free throws and the Bulldogs didn’t get a shot before time expired. Wade scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Spartans (10-13, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic).

South Carolina State led at the break when the Spartans went without a score for 7 1/2 minutes. Eric Eaves scored 14 of his 16 points in the half for the Bulldogs, who held Norfolk State to 39 percent from the floor and forced 13 turnovers.

Tashombe Riley and James Richardson had 11 apiece for the Bulldogs (7-15, 4-5).