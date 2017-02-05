Know your rights: Immigrants and refugees seek free legal advice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of immigrants and refugees sought legal advice Saturday night during an informational session called “know your rights.”

It’s been one week since President Donald Trump signed executive orders for a temporary travel ban from seven countries. Less than 24 hours ago, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Trump’s travel ban, but Saturday night the Trump Administration filed a formal notice of appeal.

“It really broke our heart when we see that America use to be open for everyone and now we see it’s closed,” said Yahya Omar, Somali immigrant.

Saturday more than 40 lawyers volunteered their services for free to provide legal advice to local immigrants and refugees.

“We’re just warning people about leaving the United States, if especially they’re from one of the seven countries,” said Sophie Feal, immigration lawyer.

Community members learned everything from their basic rights to understanding family and employment laws. Some people attended the event that have no status looking to apply for asylum.

Refugees told News 4 they’re thankful the community is on their side and the Buffalo remains a welcoming city.

“We are happy to see people who still say that the door is still open, nobody can close the door,” said Omar.

More than 500 immigrants and refugees took advantage of the legal services.