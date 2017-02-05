FAU stuns Old Dominion 65-61 after late charge

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Speaking on ESPN 94.1’s post-game radio show, Jeff Jones sounded shell-shocked, and rightfully so. His Old Dominion team let a 15-point, second-half lead slip away in a 65-61 loss to Florida Atlantic.

The Monarchs (14-9, 7-4 Conference USA), looking for a fourth straight win, led 38-23 with 13:21 remaining, held a 54-40 edge with 5:43 left to play, and found themselves on top 57-50 with 2:45 left on the clock. In all, the Monarchs led for 32 minutes. None of it mattered when the final seconds ticket away at the Ted Constant Center.

Justin Massey capped a remarkable FAU comeback, nailing a transition 3-pointer with :49 seconds left to play, giving the Owls (8-13, 4-6) their first lead since the opening two minutes of the game. It ended up being the game-winner, as the Monarchs never regained the lead.

Massey finished with a game-high 18 points off the bench. Old Dominion was led by Brandan Stith’s 14 points off the bench. Ahmad Caver finished with 12 points, while Jordan Baker and B.J. Stith both finished with eight.

The Monarchs now get ready for a trip to the top team in Conference USA- Middle Tennessee- on Thursday.