Family of LaRoy Reynolds excited for his Super Bowl debut

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An athlete from Hampton Roads will be making his Super Bowl debut tonight.

LaRoy Reynolds is a linebacker with the Atlanta Falcons and a graduate of Maury High School in Norfolk. He went to the University of Virginia and played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears before signing with the Falcons.

Most of his family is in Houston for the game, but 10 On Your Side caught up with his godparents, who are still in town.

“It’s a humbling experience, it’s a great experience,” says Sonja Hale, Reynolds’ godmother.

The Hales are having friends and family over for the game tonight. They say knowing the hard work Reynolds put in to get to this point makes the night special and surreal.

“I watched him make the sacrifices to get there, running Mt. Trashmore, the sacrifices in the gym, on a regular basis, all the time working to get there,” says Hubert Hale, Reynold’s godfather. “And just to see him make it, it brings everything in.”

Hubert says playing in the Super Bowl has always been Reynolds’ dream. And no matter the outcome, they will be cheering him on all night long.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to share with our friends and families just how far God has taken LaRoy and how far God will continue to take LaRoy,” Sonja says.