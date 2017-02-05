Chesapeaks’ Kenny Easley voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

HOUSTON (AP/WAVY) — Chesapeake’s Kenny Easley, a graduate of Oscar Smith High School, has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A seven-year safety for the Seattle Seahawks, Easley earned the nod as a senior nominee. The fourth overall pick of the 1981 draft, Easley also earned the nickname “The Enforcer.” He was voted a first-team All-Pro for three straight seasons from 1983 to 1985, was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 1984, and finished his career with 32 interceptions.

Easley is joined by running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, Sackmaster Jason Taylor, kicker Morten Andersen, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a contributor.

Like Taylor, Tomlinson got in on his first ballot. In nine seasons with the Chargers and two more with the Jets, he redefined the running back position, as dangerous catching the ball (for 4,772 career yards) and he was running it (13,684).

Warner won one Super Bowl and two overall MVP awards while leading “The Greatest Show on Turf” with the Rams.

Davis led Denver to two titles over a career that covered a mere 78 games. In 1998, he became the fourth player to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in a season.