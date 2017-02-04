William & Mary gives up 17-point lead, falls late to Towson 82-80

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Eddie Keith II had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, John Davis had his second-consecutive double-double and Mike Morsell hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to help Towson beat William & Mary 82-80 on Saturday.

Morsell finished with 11 points, Davis also scored 11 to go with 15 rebounds and Brian Starr added 13 points and five assists.

It was a gut-wrenching defeat for a Tribe team (13-10, 7-5 Colonial Athletic Association) that had to play without its second-leading scorer Omar Prewitt.

Daniel Dixon’s layup with 46 seconds left gave the Tribe an 80-77 lead, but Starr hit two free throws and, after a William & Mary turnover, Morsell’s 3 put Towson (7-5, 15-10) up by two. Dixon missed a potential winning 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Dixon scored 23, Nathan Knight added a career-high 15 points and Greg Malinowski had 12 on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range for William & Mary

Towson and the Tribe are now tied with Elon for third in the conference standings.

Dixon made a 3 and then converted a 3-point play to make it 65-39 and William & Mary led by 16 with 14 minutes remaining. Davis scored the next nine points, including a 3-point play that made it 61-54 three minutes later and Morsell hit two 3-pointers during an 8-2 run that pulled the Tigers within one with five minutes to go.

Adala Moto scored four straight points to give Townson its first lead, 77-75, since his layup made it 4-2.