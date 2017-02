VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire-rescue crews battled a large wildland fire at Owl’s Creek Golf Course early Saturday morning.

Several crews were on scene working to put the fire out from 3:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Several acres of the golf course were destroyed, according to Battalion Chief William Skelaney with Virginia Beach Fire Department.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The cause is still under investigation.