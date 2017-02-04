Elderly man suffers from burns after fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a report of a burned patient in the 2300 block of Arkansas Avenue Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the emergency call just after 8:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an elderly man with burns to his upper body and in severe respiratory distress. The patients clothing and sofa were extinguished by by-standers with a portable fire extinguisher, prior to our arrival, according to Battalion Chief Dan Norville.

Medics took the patient to a Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Fire Marshal’s are investigating how the fire happened.

