Chartway Federal Credit Union robbed at gunpoint in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police responded to a bank robbery in the 3800 block of Holland Road Saturday morning.

Dispatch received a call at 9:10 a.m. for an armed robbery at the Chartway Federal Credit Union. Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and took off in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The suspect is described as 5’10”, wearing dark clothing, a traffic vest and work boots, according to a spokesperson with Virginia Beach Police.

Police are still investigating.

