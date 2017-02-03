William & Mary, ODU and NSU carry win streaks into the weekend

(WAVY) — William & Mary, Old Dominion and Norfolk State all carry big winning streaks into the first month of February.

William & Mary has won four straight games by a combined 82 points. On Saturday, coach Tony Shaver’s high-flying Tribe plays at Towson.

“Offensively we are fun to watch,” coach Shaver said. “People that like to define William and Mary as a Princeton offense never watched us play, we are very good on the open court.”

Old Dominion will go for its 4th straight win Saturday night at the Ted Constant Center against Florida Atlantic.

Middle Tennessee leads Conference USA with a perfect record in league play while ODU is in a three-way tie for second place with Louisiana Tech and UAB. The top 4 teams in the league receive a first-round bye in next month’s conference tournament, so Saturday’s showdown against FAU carries extra weight.

“It is a big game,” coach Jeff Jones said. “It’s a conference race and every game matters right now.”

Norfolk State will try for its sixth win in-a-row. The Spartans play at South Carolina State.