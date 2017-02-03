Survey shows Beach police unhappy with department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Underpaid and underappreciated: Those are two words being used in a report on employee satisfaction in Virginia Beach. It’s once again coming from the men and women whose job it is to serve and protect.

“It seems like we’ve been having this conversation for the last couple years now,” said Lucky Luciano, President of the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association.

Union representatives for the officers say something needs to be done to boost morale.

“I would agree that things have taken a turn in the last couple years,” Luciano added. “It is no secret. If you go from department to department around the country, it is something they are all facing.”

Every year, Virginia Beach officers fill out a citywide survey. They are asked about subjects ranging from communication to salary. The totals once again point to officers being unhappy — and they let their voices be heard.

“Command staff has no ethics and values,” one officer wrote.

Another said, “Leaders in my department don’t practice what they preach.”

Police Chief Jim Cervera says he understands the frustration.

“Police officers are feeling a bit isolated right now,” Cervera said. “They’re felling like there is a lack of respect for police.”

The majority of the 50 pages of comments were not positive.

“All leaders should lead by example and that does not seem to be case,” another officer wrote.

Cervera says it comes down to communication. He wants to set focus groups to find solutions.

“What is it we can do to communicate better?” Cervera asked. “I have my style of communicating, but for a younger officer, maybe it is different.”

Though more than $3 million over the last few years has been spent in equipment upgrades for officers, the union believes command staff can do more.

“We hear a lot of conversation amongst ourselves and out in the community about transparency,” Luciano said. “I think transparency works both ways. We need it within the department. I think there needs to be more transparency and more communication occurring at the upper levels.”