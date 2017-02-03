Supreme Court sets date to hear case of transgender Gloucester student

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY/AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has set a date to hear the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys’ bathroom at his high school.

The Supreme Court will hear the appeal from the Gloucester County school board on March 28, according to the high court’s calendar.

Gavin Grimm, a senior at Gloucester High, was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys’ restroom at his high school for several weeks in 2014. But after some parents complained, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom.

A lower court had ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm, but the justices in August put that order on hold while they considered whether to hear the appeal. Grimm has not been allowed to use the boy’s bathroom ahead of the Supreme Court appeal hearing.

Grimm was backed by the Obama administration in his argument that the school board’s policy violates Title IX, a federal law that bars sex discrimination in schools.

The Education Department has said transgender students should be allowed to use restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities.

The Gloucester County school board has said allowing Grimm to use the boys restroom raises privacy concerns and may cause some parents to pull their children out of school.

