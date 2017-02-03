Retired sailor remembers the USS Enterprise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Ray Godfrey was there at the beginning of the “Big E.”

First commissioned in July of 1961 as the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise (CVN 65) served a critical part of the U.S. Navy’s operations over the last five decades.

“It’s a little hard to realize that she’s going to go away,” Godfrey says.

Godfrey, who is a retired Navy sailor, spent five years aboard the Enterprise — and was even part of the ship’s commissioning ceremony as a commissioning crew member or “plank owner.”

He travel more than 2,000 miles to Norfolk from Kalispell, Montana for Friday’s decommissioning.

The Navy first estimated that the Enterprise would be in service 20 to 25 years.

The “Big E” is being decommissioned Friday after 56 years in service. She returned to Norfolk in 2012 for her final deployment before being deactivated.

“That’s pretty amazing,” Godfrey says. “I’m just really proud of the leadership of the crew for keeping her going.”

Godfrey was there for the Enterprise’s first eventful tour of duty in 1962.

In that year, sailors picked up astronaut John Glenn after his historic space flight and rushed to the blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“So much of history is there, and I was part an initial part of it,” he says.

Godfrey remained in contact with the Enterprise and its commanding officers over the years — even acting as a liaison between the ship and the Naval Historical Foundation where he volunteered.

Godfrey will watch Friday as his beloved ship is decommissioned.

“I think she did a great job, and I’m just real happy that she’s getting the treatment that she’s getting,” he said.

WAVY-TV 10 will have full coverage of the USS Enterprise’s decommissioning all day.