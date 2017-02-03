Remembering Roscoe Strickland, 95-year-old Portsmouth deputy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Loved ones and members of law enforcement are remembering 95-year-old Roscoe Strickland — possibly the oldest honorary deputy in the United States.

“Everybody called him cowboy,” said Ray Strickland, his son.

10 On Your Side met with Ray and several members of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office near a “museum” that Roscoe maintained. Inside the small shed hangs memorabilia, collected throughout the nonagenarian’s life: photographs of family members, badges from multiple states, an old lasso and even a cardboard cutout of John Wayne.

“This is his life, it’s all right here.”

When Roscoe wasn’t spending time inside his museum, playing old cassettes and reminiscing, he’d be down at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. He was made an honorary deputy more than a decade ago, and particularly enjoyed spending time at the training academy.

“He would always take time out and stand before the recruits and explain to them the importance of their job and how special it was to be in law enforcement,” said Capt. Byron Wilson. “He was the type of individual who always wanted to do things the right way, and he always wanted to share that with whoever he came in contact with.”

“He was the kind of guy that wanted to treat people fair, make sure everybody had the same chance,” added Sheriff Bill Watson. “A very compassionate man. We learned a lot from him.”

Roscoe volunteered in law enforcement for more than 50 years, working in Florida, the Carolinas and Portsmouth. At one point, he was a mounted officer. He rode a horse into his 80s, and was the only deputy authorized to wear a cowboy hat.

In 2013, a book was written about his life, titled “The Last Real Cowboy.” He enjoyed making people smile, and dancing.

Capt. Wilson fondly remembers a time the pair had stopped for BBQ, heading to a parade. Music was playing nearby.

“I look over my shoulder… he is dancing with the lady that’s right behind me,” he said. “It just reminded me how precious life is and how much he enjoyed life. He never took himself too seriously and he always wanted to remind people, regardless of your age, you still have a purpose.”

“He was just a wonderful man,” the sheriff said. “A legacy.”

Roscoe passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, not long after his wife, Bettie Lou.

“He wanted to be with her,” Ray said. “So he’s happier now.”