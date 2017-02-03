Police arrest Portsmouth felony hit-and-run suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a suspect in a felony hit-and-run case that happened on Monday, February 1.

According to police, Jamel R. Griffin struck a victim’s white Hyundai. Then after fleeing the scene Griffin struck another vehicle, a blue dodge caravan, on Atlanta Avenue. The victim of the first hit-and-run was able to give a good description of Griffin’s vehicle.

Using the description, officers were able to spot Griffin’s green Hyundai and make a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. An investigation revealed that Griffin was indeed the suspect in both hit-and-runs.

Griffin was taken into custody and as a result of their investigation was found to also be DUI. He was charged with felony hit-and-run, DUI, reckless driving, driving without a license, failing to wear seat belt.

Griffin was also booked on an outstanding warrant for probation violation from Chesapeake.