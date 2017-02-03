Newport News police increasing DUI patrols this weekend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they will be adding additional DUI patrols this weekend.

The patrols are set to begin Friday and run through Sunday. Additional patrol units will be out Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11.

Police say the patrols will last from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. each night, with the exception of this Sunday. Those patrols are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers will focusing their patrols on areas where people are more likely to be driving their cars while impaired by alcohol or drugs, according to police.

