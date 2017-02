Newport News man gets 20-year sentence for string of robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for his part in a string of commercial robberies throughout Hampton Roads.

49-year-old Sylvester Lipscombe pleaded guilty in September 2016.

Court documents say Lipscombe committed multiple robberies from Sept. 29 to Dec. 28, 2015:

Lipscombe was also ordered to pay over $8,000 in restitution, and was sentenced to an additional two years in prison for violating the terms of his federal supervised release.