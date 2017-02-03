Newport News man accused of trying to shoot pregnant girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a Newport News man who allegedly held his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint and tried to pull the trigger.

At about 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive for a report of a person with a gun. When police got to the scene, they spoke with a 22-year-old Newport News woman who said she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. She said the fight was over her being pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby.

The woman told police her boyfriend, who was identified as 27-year-old Marcus Perkins, grabbed her by the shirt and pointed a gun to her head. She said Perkins pulled the trigger multiple times, but the gun didn’t fire. The woman said Perkins let her go and tried to fix the gun, which is when she ran inside a home and called police.

Police say once the woman thought Perkins had left, she walked back to her residence. Perkins was there, in a bathroom. Along with friends, the woman pushed Perkins out of the house. He fled the scene before police got to the scene.

On Thursday, police took Perkins into custody in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. He was arrested on warrants for abduction, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault and brandishing a firearm. Perkins also had an outstanding warrant for stalking.