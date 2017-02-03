Student arrested for threatening Landstown High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Landstown High School student was arrested Friday for allegedly making a threat against the school.

The principal of Landstown said in a call to parents that the student sent a text message that threatened violence against the school.

The threat was reportedly made Thursday night. The student was arrested Friday morning before school started.

Police say the student is a juvenile and is charged with threatening death or bodily harm via electronic means. The student is also facing disciplinary action from the school.

Just last year, two students were arrested after an electronic threat was made against Landstown. The two students were charged with making an electronic threat to do bodily harm on school property.

You may also remember, three students were arrested in 2009 after authorities thwarted a Columbine-style plot to attack Landstown High. One of the students, Phillip Bay, was sentenced to 12 years for his 18 felony convictions related to the plot.

