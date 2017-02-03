JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to conduct training events next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will conduct training events next week.

The exercises will include increased security activity on base. Officials say they’re doing their best to minimize disruptions to base operations and surrounding communities.

The training is designed to enhance readiness of security forces and is not in response to any specific threat.

If you’re in the area, you’ll likely see more military activity and possible traffic and pedestrian congestion at gates. Residents may hear more of the emergency announcing system, too.