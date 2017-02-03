Man dies at hospital following Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man died at the hospital Friday following a crash in Chesapeake.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Indian River Road and Oaklette Avenue for a single-vehicle accident.

Police say a Ford pickup truck hit a tree.

The driver, an 81-year-old man, had what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. A woman who was a passenger in the truck suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where the man later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.