PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grill at Embassy Suites in Hampton knows how to throw a big party! He came into our kitchen and made a couple of snacks that are perfect for Sunday’s big game!

Kyle made Smoked Gouda Cheese Fries with Smoked Bacon Marmalade and a Cuban Quesadilla

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

(757) 827-8200

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton.