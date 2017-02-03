HR Sports Star: National Signing Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wednesday was the day when high schools across Hampton Roads held signing day ceremonies for dozens if not hundreds of athletes. For many it was the end of the long and nerve-wracking recruiting process and the realization of a dream come true.

We have football players in Hampton Roads going on to play at Notre Dame, Florida State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Virginia, ODU, Norfolk State, CNU, William and Mary and so many other schools.

To all the athletes who signed and to the parents and coaches who helped make it happen, congratulations from us here at The Hampton Roads Show.