Garage service owner explains garage door issue in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side continues to look into complaints regarding malfunctioning electronic garage doors for people living near Naval Station Norfolk.

The owner of the garage service company, Precision Garage Services, says this isn’t a new issue, it’s happened before and he’s doing his best to fix the problem for his customers.

Owner, Scott Kale, says his FCC-approved remotes are manufactured by Linear. They’re not the only ones dealing with this.

“There are other manufactures being affected, it all depends which frequency they are running on,” said Kale. “Out of all the hundreds or thousands of operators that we’ve installed in Hampton Roads, there are 33 customers that we know that are affected.”

Kale says garage openers, cell phones even key fobs are all prone to interference near Naval Station Norfolk, because the military uses equipment which operates in that same frequency range. Electronics could be affected when the government runs a test.

“We have no control over it. It’s the government’s discretion what they want to do with that frequency,” said Kale. “The only thing we can do is use another one of those frequencies and add a receiver onto the existing garage door opener so that we can change it from 318 MHz to 315 or change it from 318 MHz to 310 but that’s that’s not a guarantee its going to work.”

It’s something Kale says he has seen before. The same issue popped up in 2009 in Hampton Roads and San Diego has been affected too.

“Our policy is to go and see the customers and to explain that it’s temporary and its going to go away,” said Kale.

Since 10 On Your Side’s story aired, we’ve heard from other garage companies and they say an issue like this is temporary, and shouldn’t last for more than week.

In a follow up email, Kale writes:

The manufacturer’s rep from Linear and our lead technician have been to Mr. Tyson and Mrs. Erb’s houses plus Mr. Tyson’s brother’s house. They were able to apply a fix to the issue that we think is going to solve the problem but obviously we have to wait and see. We are asking Linear to send us enough product to be able to go back to the homes of the customers who have called us this week and apply the fix at no cost to the customers of course. We are hoping to have product next week but it depends on the factory’s stock and ability to ship quickly.”