Four incidents of weapons discovered at Hampton Roads schools this year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The BB gun found inside a book bag at Poplar Halls Elementary School was the fourth weapon reported incident at a Hampton Roads school since the start of the calendar year.

Three out of four of those incidents involved elementary students. No one was injured.

Those who work in the psychology field say it’s an alarming trend to see younger students now bringing weapons to school.

“I think we’re seeing elementary school kids doing things that only middle and high school kids did,” said Gary Rotfus, a licensed clinical social worker. “So, I think it’s an unfortunate factor that in the overall violence and anger we’re seeing is filtering down to the youngest members of our society.”

Rotfus has worked in the field for more than 20 years and says that there are a number of reasons students bring weapons to school. Some of the factors he mention included finances, family, drugs and safety.

“These are kids that are trying to empower themselves and they’ve seen messages throughout parts of society that one way to empower themselves is to have a weapon to appear stronger,” he said.

Rotfus says bullying is also a factor that parents often aren’t aware of until years later. But he says the violence in school goes back to a bigger issue.

“In general, we live in a pop culture that still glorifies violence,” he said.

Rotfus says parents can help stop violence at schools by being involved in their children’s lives including knowing who their friends are, where they are going, and what goes on at school.

“What they’re threatened about, what they’re worried about, if they’re anxious about something and keeping up as much as tracking

Rotfus says it’s important to make sure you know what’s going on in your kids lives to help cut down on the violence in schools by starting at home.

“What they’re threatened about, what they’re worried about, if they’re anxious about something and keeping track as much as possible about they’re posting on social media.”